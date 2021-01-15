Dream Space to promote creative education in Can Tho
Part of a project on developing and improving awareness of creative education in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, Dream Space was inaugurated at the Can Tho School of Culture and Arts by the Asia Music & Performing Arts (AMPA) Education on January 15.
It will serve as a multifunctional music and arts room with modern musical instruments.
Apart from the Can Tho School of Culture and Arts, the project will also benefit other music and arts schools and certain primary schools in the city.
It aims to promote awareness of the importance of creative education in students’ comprehensive development and create conditions for them, especially those in rural areas, to access music and creative arts.
Investment stands at over 994 million VND (43,000 USD), including 888.5 million VND from AMPA Education, a non-government organisation, and it is being carried out from September 2020 to July 2023.
Tran Van Nam, Vice Rector of the Can Tho School of Culture and Arts, said the project will help the school improve its training capacity in music and dance, adding that lecturers will acquire new specialist knowledge and teaching methods, take part in composing and performance activities, and act as a bridge linking arts training with the community./.