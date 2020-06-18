Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.
Many youngsters come to lotus lakes to capture beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)
Famers pick lotus flowers in early morning (Photo: VNA)
Young ladies by lotus lake (Photo: VNA)
The lotus has been a symbol of purity since before the time of the Buddha, and it blooms profusely in Buddhist art and literature (Photo: VNA)
Endless lotus ponds in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
The pure beauty of lotus amazes visitors coming to Ninh Binh during hot summer days (Photo: VNA)
Beauty in a close-up (Photo: VNA)