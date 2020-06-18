Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.
VNA

  • Many youngsters come to lotus lakes to capture beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)

  • Famers pick lotus flowers in early morning (Photo: VNA)

  • Young ladies by lotus lake (Photo: VNA)

  • The lotus has been a symbol of purity since before the time of the Buddha, and it blooms profusely in Buddhist art and literature (Photo: VNA)

  • Endless lotus ponds in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

  • The pure beauty of lotus amazes visitors coming to Ninh Binh during hot summer days (Photo: VNA)

  • The pure beauty of lotus amazes visitors coming to Ninh Binh during hot summer days (Photo: VNA)

  • The pure beauty of lotus amazes visitors coming to Ninh Binh during hot summer days (Photo: VNA)

  • Beauty in a close-up (Photo: VNA)

Other albums