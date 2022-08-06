Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Dreamy beauty of Hoa Binh’s lake

Located 70 kilometres west of Hanoi, Hoa Binh lake in northern Hoa Binh province is one of the largest man-made reservoirs in Vietnam with a storage capacity of nearly 9.5 billion cubic metres.
VNA

  • Formed during the construction of Hoa Binh hydropower plant, Hoa Binh lake is called “Ha Long Bay on the mountain” with its wild natural beauty. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists take a boat trip to contemplate the beauty of Hoa Binh lake (Photo: VNA)

  • It's nice for visitors to stay overnight on the lake to enjoy the beautiful sunset and sunrise. (Photo: VNA)

  • The peaceful life of the locals in Hoa Binh lake. (Photo: VNA)

  • A quite morning in Hoa Binh lake (Photo: VNA)

  • The best time to visit Hoa Binh lake is at the end of the year. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hoa Binh lake has become one of the must-see destinations for visitors to Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)

  • The dreamy beauty of Hoa Binh lake (Photo: VNA)

