Dreamy beauty of Hoa Binh’s lake
Located 70 kilometres west of Hanoi, Hoa Binh lake in northern Hoa Binh province is one of the largest man-made reservoirs in Vietnam with a storage capacity of nearly 9.5 billion cubic metres.
-
Formed during the construction of Hoa Binh hydropower plant, Hoa Binh lake is called “Ha Long Bay on the mountain” with its wild natural beauty. (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists take a boat trip to contemplate the beauty of Hoa Binh lake (Photo: VNA)
-
It's nice for visitors to stay overnight on the lake to enjoy the beautiful sunset and sunrise. (Photo: VNA)
-
The peaceful life of the locals in Hoa Binh lake. (Photo: VNA)
-
A quite morning in Hoa Binh lake (Photo: VNA)
-
The best time to visit Hoa Binh lake is at the end of the year. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hoa Binh lake has become one of the must-see destinations for visitors to Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)
-
The dreamy beauty of Hoa Binh lake (Photo: VNA)