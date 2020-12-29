Driver carrying COVID-19 Patient 1,440 tests negative for SARS-CoV-2
A 30-year-old driver in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang who had close contact with COVID-19 Patient 1,440 has tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, a local official said on December 29.
According to Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and deputy head of the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, the man were put into quarantine at a concentrated quarantine centre in Long Phu district in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on December 28.
An Giang has swiftly traced those having close contact with the driver, and found 15 F2 cases who are also being quarantined and waiting for COVID-19 testing results. All of them are in stable health conditions.
The province has asked competent agencies to closely coordinate with Vinh Long and Soc Trang provinces in contact tracing, while working to bust the illegal immigration ring.
Phuoc said An Giang has had no COVID-19 cases to report to date, suggesting local residents not panic but maintain vigilance and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Apart from the driver, other people who shared the seven-seater car with Patient 1,440 have also been quarantined at a medical centre in Truong Khanh commune, Long Phu district, Soc Trang province.
The steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control of Soc Trang province has promptly embarked on investigations and contact tracing.
Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang, on December 28 signed two documents on intensifying preventive measures, asking departments, agencies and armed forces to join hands with the medical sector to review immigrants in the locality, especially foreigners.
He also urged inspecting COVID-19 prevention and control at bus and railway stations, and public places to prevent the pandemic from spreading among the community.
According to Tran Thanh Thao, Director of Tien Giang’s Health Department, both testing results of the F1 case being quarantined at a medical centre in Cai Lay district, and another suspected case at a medical centre in Cai Be district that are associated with Patient 1,440 turned out negative.
Meanwhile, the HCM City Centre of Disease Control said on December 29 that competent agencies of District 9 found a man who illegally entered Vietnam together with Patients 1,440 and 1,451.
The man was spotted at a woodworking shop in Long Binh ward, District 9. He and 20 other people who had close contact with him have been sent to quarantine in the district.
The district People’s Committee fenced off the woodworking shop and continue with contact tracing.
Patient 1,440, a 32-year-old man, illegally entered Ho Chi Minh City from Cambodia, then travelled to Vinh Long. On the way to Vinh Long, he visited an eatery in southern Tien Giang province on December 24 morning.
He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on December 25 night and is now being treated at a hospital in Vinh Long, said the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on December 26./.