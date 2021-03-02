Society Hanoi ensures COVID-19 safety measures as students return to school Students in Hanoi returned to school on March 2 morning after Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and a few more days off to contain the spread of COVID-19 in tandem with the municipal government’s request. While welcoming students back, schools strictly abide by Health Ministry’s recommendations in disease prevention.

Society Hanoi in freshwater mangrove leaf changing season Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of freshwater mangrove trees (loc vung in Vietnamese) changing to red and yellow.

Society Yen Bai has first model new-style rural commune Tuy Loc commune in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is now a recognised model new-style rural area, making it the first commune in the northern province to obtain the accreditation.

Society Hanoi to allow operation of restaurants on March 2 Restaurants in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open under certain requirements as from 0:00 on March 2, heard at a meeting of the capital COVID-19 prevention and control steering committee on March 1.