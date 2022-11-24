Society World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly elect new Executive Committee The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), which is underway in Hanoi, elected a new executive committee with 40 members on November 24.

Society Ha Giang province, RoK’s Beoun county cooperate in labour export The People’s Committee of northern Ha Giang province and authorities of Boeun county in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongbuk province on November 24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the supply of seasonal labourers.

Society Conference seeks ways to mobilize resources for ethnic minority, mountainous areas The building of cooperation programmes to mobilise resources and attract investment for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2025 was the focus of an international conference in Hanoi on November 24. ​

Society Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 slated for December 8-10 The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 ((VIET NAM DEFENCE 2022) will take place in Hanoi from December 8-10, the Defence Ministry announced at a press conference on November 24.