Videos Festival spotlights trance ritual singing A festival showcasing Chau Van ritual singing by more than 40 artisans from 14 cities and provinces around Vietnam was held recently at Cua Dong Temple in Lang Son province, as part of efforts to preserve and uphold the country’s heritage.

Culture - Sports Spectacular activities to wow visitors at Ban Flower Festival Visitors should get ready for a fantastic display at the Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival, a highlight of Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, which is set to open in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 16.

Culture - Sports Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 - a boost for tourism industry Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, themed “Glorious Dien Bien – Infinite Experiences” is expected to be a leverage to boost the local socio-economy, contributing to promoting the country's tourism development, Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People's Committee Vu A Bang has said.