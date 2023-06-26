Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's exports of cassava and cassava products are estimated at 9 million tonnes this year, down from 11 million tonnes last year due to reduced output caused by drought, according to the Foreign Trade Department under the Ministry of Commerce.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the department, said there is high demand for tapioca and tapioca products from Thailand when customers are willing to buy all available quantities, but this year Thai production has been affected by drought conditions, denting output.



He advised farmers not to rush harvesting small cassava roots that are unsuitable for sale during periods of high prices, as it may affect the overall quality.



In the first five months of this year, Thailand exported 4.73 million tonnes of cassava and cassava products valued at 7 billion USD, marking year-on-year decreases of 21% and 19%, respectively.



China remains Thailand's top export market for cassava products, accounting for 65% of the total.



Thailand is expected to import about 2.4 million tonnes of cassava chips from neighbouring countries, such as Laos and Cambodia, to meet the demand./.