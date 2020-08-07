Illustrative image (Photo: Phnom Penh Post)



Phnom Penh (VNA) - Drought has destroyed over 40,000ha of rice crops in the Cambodian provinces of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and other provinces while water sources across the country continued to dry up.

Advisor of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) Keo Vy said it will be difficult to pump enough water to affected areas. The hardest-hit provinces are Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Kampong Thom.

Meanwhile, others like the Cardamom Mountains and Northeast Plateau have been hit by fierce storms, which cause severe regional flooding.

Despite the deluge, farmers say rainfall density is still low and a reason for concern.

It is predicted that drought conditions will increase in some areas around Sekong River, Sesan River and Srepok River in the northeast part of Cambodia, said a report by the Mekong River Commission (MRC)./.