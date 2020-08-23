Exhibits of the case (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi police on August 23 announced that two men were recently detained for drug trafficking.

At the apartment in Hai Ba Trung district of Pham Anh Tuan, born in 1975, police seized nine heroin bricks, 7,000 synthetic drug pills weighing about 2.5 kg, one pistol, seven bullets, one car, 27 mobile phones and 130 million VND (5,600 USD), among others.

Duong Thanh Tung, age 38, was arrested following further investigation.

The arrestees involved in a ring smuggling large hauls of drug to Hanoi from other localities. Tuan is wanted for various charges, including murder and illegal possession of military weapon.

The case is being further investigated./.