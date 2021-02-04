Drug smugglers prosecuted in An Giang
Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have launched criminal proceedings against two people for smuggling six bricks of heroin (some 2,1 kg) and nearly 1 kg of crystal meth across the border.
The two are Ho Minh Nhat, born in 1973 and residing in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1, and Tran Van Giang, born in 1980 and residing in Cai Lay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.
They were hired by a man living abroad to smuggle the drugs to HCM City. Police in An Giang caught the two red-handed in the province’s An Phu district last July.
Alongside An Giang, border authorities in the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Dong Thap are also stepping up efforts to tackle the smuggling of all goods, which normally increases at the end of the year./.