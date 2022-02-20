Drug trafficker arrested at Bo Y border gate in Kon Tum
Customs officers and border guards at the Bo Y International Border Gate Customs Sub-Department in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on February 19 coordinated with local police to arrest a Lao suspect who was illegally transporting about 1kg of drug through the border.
Nang Xi Sup La and the seized drug (Photo: VNA)
Nang Xi Sup La, a 37-year-old woman residing in Attapeu province of Laos was caught carrying a plastic bag containing white substance that is suspected to be meths.
The authorities have handed over the suspect to the Bo Y Border Post for further investigation.
In 2021, the Bo Y International Border Gate Customs Sub-Department joined relevant forces to raid two drug trafficking cases involving two kilos of meths./.