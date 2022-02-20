Society Foreign scholars highlights values of President Ho Chi Minh’s writings on anti-racism Under imperialism, “Black Lives Don’t Matter”- an assessment by President Ho Chi Minh in an article, was a prediction for the rise of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which started in 2013, commented Joe Pateman fromt he University of Nottingham in the UK.

Society Ministry of Transport requested to provide information about "rescue" flights The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has asked the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to provide a list of "rescue" flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas to serve its probe into a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Lunar New Year get-together held for overseas Vietnamese, French friends in Paris Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and scholars and French friends gathered at an get-together in Paris on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, as initiated by NGO-FOLLIOT Thi My Hanh, head of the Vietnam section of the Vietnam legal association and bar committee in Paris.

Society Forum talks new approach in sustainable agriculture landscape management The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in collaboration with the World Wide Fund For Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) held a high-level forum on new management approach in sustainable agriculture landscape management in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on February 18.