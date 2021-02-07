Drug trafficker caught in Nghe An
Competent forces in the north central border province of Nghe An on February 7 caught red-handed a man transporting eight bricks of heroin from Laos to Vietnam.
Eight bricks of heroin seized in the case (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – Competent forces in the north central border province of Nghe An on February 7 caught red-handed a man transporting eight bricks of heroin from Laos to Vietnam.
Tu Ly Vu, residing in Laos’ Xiangkhouang province, was arrested at a COVID-19 checkpoint in Tien Tieu village, Nam Cam commune, Ky Son district of Nghe An.
Vu said he was hired to bring the drugs from Laos to Nghe An at a cost of 500 USD.
Earlier on February 6, relevant forces in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien held captive another man for illegal drug trading, seizing four heroin bricks and relevant exhibits.
The arrested was Thao A Khu, born in 1988 and residing in the province’s Dien Bien Dong district. He was part of a transnational drug ring in Laos and Vietnam, according to the investigation agency.
The cases are being further investigated./.