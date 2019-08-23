Malaysian customs chief Omar Bin Chik Lim (center) shows the packet of drugs seized from an unidentified Australian woman during a press conference at the Customs Headquarters near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on December 15, 2014. (Source: AFP)

- Malaysian authorities on August 23 said competent forces had seized 3.2 tonnes of cocaine and 500kg of ketamine, worth a combined 161 million USD, in the country's biggest drugs haul to date.During the raid launched on August 18, competent forces also arrested 13 people involved, including nine foreigners, aged from 27 to 56.Under the domestic law, the highest punishment for drug traffickers is death penalty.-VNA