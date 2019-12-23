Society Vietnamese people in RoK celebrate Tet Nearly 500 Vietnamese living, studying, and working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Korean friends gathered in Seoul on December 22 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest holiday in Vietnam.

Society HCM City needs 323,000 labourers in 2020 Recruitment demand in Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to continue to increase in 2020, with about 323,000 additional workers needed.

Society Ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Indian Bodhi tree gifted to Vietnam A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 22 to celebrate the 60th year since then Indian President Rajendra Prasad gifted a Bodhi tree to Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in 1959.

Society Vietnamese Buddhist followers in RoK celebrate upcoming New Year The Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a spring festival at Heungryunsa pagoda, Incheon city on the December 21, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.