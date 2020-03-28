Local people in Ea Trul commune, Krong Bong district, Dak Lak province have been waiting patiently for rain for the last 6 months. However, their patience is running low as the rice fields have been seriously damaged. With no other choice, farmers have let cattle consume the crop. Some households have even lost the winter-spring crop.



Over 5000 hectares of agricultural land in Daklak are being affected by drought. The province has urged localities to research and evaluate the actual water level in each lake and reservoir as well as underground water sources. This is intended to form a suitable plan to reduce economic losses caused by the prolonged drought./.

VNA