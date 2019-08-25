Duo Wind & Strings consisting of guitarist Pongpat Pongpradit from Thailand and flautist Anton Isselhardt from Germany will play a concert at Manzi Art Space on September 1. (Photo courtesy of the duo)

- A melting pot of South America, Buenos Aires is the home for European and indigenous musical styles, from traditional, classical to popular music. A special concert dedicated to music of this cultural hub will be held at Manzi Art Space in Hanoi on September 1.Entitled Buenos Aires Blends, the concert will be presented by the duo Wind & Strings consisting of guitarist Pongpat Pongpradit from Thailand and flautist Anton Isselhardt from Germany.The duo will perform works by two Argentinean composers Maximo Diego Pujol and Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla. While Pujol is also a classical guitarist, Piazzolla is a tango composer, bandoneon player, and arranger.Their repertoire will also feature works by Cuban composer, conductor, and classical guitarist Leo Brouwer.Flautist Isselhardt has been the head of the Classical Music Program of the German Cambodian Cultural Centre in Phnom Penh since 2006. Alongside organising various international music projects in Southeast Asia, he is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Music at the Royal University of Fine Arts in Phnom Penh. Isselhardt has performed regularly in Europe and the SEA region.Guitarist Pogpradit is head of the classical guitar department and lecturer at the Silpakorn University in Bangkok. He is also director of the Silpakorn International Guitar Festival and member of the Thailand Guitar Society. Pongpat has performed regularly at different international guitar festivals in South East Asia.Together, Isselhardt and Pogpradit have hosted concerts in different countries including Italy, Germany, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.The concert Buenos Aires Blends will start at 8pm. Manzi Art Space is at 14 Phan Huy Ich Street. To reserve seats, email manzihanoi@gmail.com.-VNS/VNA