Duong Lam first Vietnamese ancient village to become national relic
Hanoi’s Duong Lam ancient village, renowned for its unique houses built with wooden frames and fortified with laterites, still preserves typical features of old villages in the Red River Delta.
Located in Son Tay town of the same name district just 44km away from Hanoi’s centre, the village has the typical features of a rural village with a giant banyan tree, fresh water well, and a communal house, along with 956 antique houses dating back 100 to 400 years.
Possessing interesting cultural value and a landscape and architecture typical for a rural area in the Red River Delta, Duong Lam village has long become a popular tourist destination in the capital.
In 2006, Duong Lam became the first village that had been recognised as a national historical and cultural relic.
Every year, it attracted between an average of between 120,000 and 130,000 visitors, including up to 7,000 foreigners./.