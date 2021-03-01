Located in Son Tay town of the same name district just 44km away from Hanoi’s centre, the village has the typical features of a rural village with a giant banyan tree, fresh water well, and a communal house, along with 956 antique houses dating back 100 to 400 years.

Possessing interesting cultural value and a landscape and architecture typical for a rural area in the Red River Delta, Duong Lam village has long become a popular tourist destination in the capital.

In 2006, Duong Lam became the first village that had been recognised as a national historical and cultural relic.

Every year, it attracted between an average of between 120,000 and 130,000 visitors, including up to 7,000 foreigners./.

VNA