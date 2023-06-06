Since China opened its doors to fresh durian from Vietnam last September, as many as 293 planting areas and 115 packing units in Vietnam have received codes to export to Chinese market.

This is a very favorable condition for Vietnamese durian to enter China, experts said, adding that exports of the fruit are likely to hit 1 billion USD this year.

In the last three months of 2022, Vietnam shipped a total of 40,800 tons of durian to China, generating a revenue of 188 million USD.

Meanwhile, authorities in Vietnam and China are constructively negotiating for Vietnamese coconut to enter China, also via official channels.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam has about 188,000 ha of coconut with a production of 1.9 million tons last year. Coconut and coconut related products brought home over 900 USD last year.

It’s also promising that the coconut industry can join the “one-million-USD” club soon, especially when the fruit can be exported to China via the official channel, experts added./.

