Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc took over duty from former President Nguyen Phu Trong at a ceremony on April 6.



Party General Secretary and former President Trong warmly congratulated President Phuc and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on their elections to the positions by the National Assembly.



Looking back at two and a half years holding the Presidency, General Secretary Trong said he has done his best to perform the duties and authority of the State President in accordance with the Constitution and the law.



“I have been able to complete many tasks, but there remains works that I am not satisfied with,” Trong shared with participants at the ceremony.



He thanked former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh for outstandingly fulfilling her duties, contributing to the outcomes of the tenure of the Presidency.



President Phuc emphasised that the past Presidency tenure has earned praises from the National Assembly. Despite numerous difficulties, the President has fully exercised his authority and effectively performed his duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law, thus making important contributions to, together with the entire Party, people and army, bringing into the play the patriotic tradition, the will and strength of the national unity bloc, building a clean and strong Party and political system, and continuing to push forward the cause of Doi Moi (renewal).



As the top leader of the Party and the State, Nguyen Phu Trong has always upheld a high sense of responsibility and excellently performed his duties to the Party, the State, the National Assembly and the people, President Phuc said.



“The task in this position is entirely new to me, which is a great honour which also comes with great responsibility,” he said, adding that he hopes to receive assistance and help from other leaders, former leaders of the Party and State, as well as coordination and support of central and local agencies, in order to fulfill his duties./.