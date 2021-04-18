Hanoi (VNA) – Digital transformation progress in eight priority fields under the national digital transformation initiative will be discussed at the 2021 Vietnam Digital Transformation Day (DX Day 2021) slated for May 26-27 in Hanoi.

They include finance-banking, healthcare, education, agriculture, transport-logistics, energy, natural resources-environment, and manufacturing-industry, announced the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) in a recent press conference.

At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

At the event, more than 3,000 delegates are to exchange views and share information and IT solutions, as well as bolster supply-demand in fields applying digital technology, in a bid to promote digital transformation in agencies, organisations, firms and the national economy.

Themed “National Digital Transformation: Sharing and Connecting”, there will be an online conference on new digital platforms and solutions in Vietnam.

The 13th National Party Congress defined that science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation serve as a cornerstone for rapid and sustainable development in the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030.

The Vietnam DX Day was first held last year with the same theme and attracted 2,000 delegates./.

