Early disaster warning system discussed
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a meeting in Hanoi on January 11 to discuss launching a project on building an early disaster warning system for the mountainous and midland regions.
Landslide in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a meeting in Hanoi on January 11 to discuss launching a project on building an early disaster warning system for the mountainous and midland regions.
The project aims to survey and update information about landslides and flashfloods in Vietnamese mountainous and midland regions based on effective joint work between local authorities and socio-political organisations, develop an inter-sectoral information management system for sensitive areas to mitigate human and material loss.
Head of the ministry’s Department of Science and Technology Tran Binh Trong said the project will build a real-time data management system and monitoring stations, as well as help issue legal documents to launch the task in the field, and raise public awareness of the effort.
The scheme will be carried out from January 2021 to December 2025 to ensure urgency and meet requirements for disaster prevention and control./.
