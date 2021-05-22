Early elections held in remote areas of Binh Dinh province
Local residents in three mountainous communes in Van Canh and Vinh Thanh districts of the south central province of Binh Dinh have finished their early elections to choose deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 22, one day of the scheduled day.
Voters cast their ballots in Canh Lien commune, Van Canh district of Binh Dinh province (Photo: VNA)Binh Dinh (VNA) – Local residents in three mountainous communes in Van Canh and Vinh Thanh districts of the south central province of Binh Dinh have finished their early elections to choose deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 22, one day of the scheduled day.
The three communes – Vinh Kim in Vinh Thanh district, and Canh Lien and Canh Hiep of Van Canh district, are the most remote areas of Binh Dinh with tough traffic systems.
From 7am, amid the sound of Gongs at the cultural house of Ha Giao village, the biggest village in Canh Lien commune of Van Canh district, 349 voters started casting their votes.
Dinh Van Vinh, a local voter from Bana ethnic minority group who cast his votes at constituency No.1, said that like everyone in his village, he woke up early and prepared to join the elections. He said he hopes the chosen candidates will give attention to further improving their living conditions.
The voting activities were made in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
Meanwhile, in O2 village of Vinh Kim commune, 124 local voters excitedly came to the community house to practice their voting rights.
Election boxes are transported to the centre of Vinh Kim commune (Photo: VNA)Despite the long distance from their house to the community house and their busy farming activities, all the voters came early and completed the voting by 9am.
“I hope that the elected NA deputies will make positive contributions to the country, while deputies to the People’s Councils from communal to provincial levels will help us show out aspirations,” said Dinh Ly, a local voter.
O2 village has 49 households with 215 people, mostly from the Bana ethnic minority group. The voters had to spend five hours walking from their residence to the commune’s centre to cast their vote.
According to Doan Van Phi, Vice Standing Chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Council and Vice Chairman of the Election Committee of Binh Dinh, the locality has organised early elections in 10 polling areas. The voting activities finished at all the areas right in the morning, he said.
As of 10am the same day, nearly 2,000 voters in all the 10 voting areas in three communes of Van Canh and Vinh Thanh completed their voting.
On the sam day, early elections were also held in Bac Ninh city, Tu Son township and Tien Du and Gia Binh district in the northern province of Bac Ninh, one of the current biggest COVID-19 hotspots.
Nguyen Trong Tan, Director of the provincial Department of Internal Affairs, said that as of 16:45pm on May 22, 100 percent of local voters finished their voting without any abnormal circumstances.
Bac Ninh province has 858,787 voters who cast their votes in 973 voting areas./.