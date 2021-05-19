Early elections to be organised on Ca Mau's islands
Voters on Hon Khoai islands and Hon Chuoi islands off the coast of the southernmost province of Ca Mau will cast votes to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 21, two days ahead of the scheduled date.
A banner disseminating the general elections (Photo: VNA)Ca Mau (VNA) - Voters on Hon Khoai islands and Hon Chuoi islands off the coast of the southernmost province of Ca Mau will cast votes to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 21, two days ahead of the scheduled date.
To ensure early voting is a success, the province’s Election Committee has sent documents to organisations in charge of election work on holding elections in accordance with the Law on the Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.
Ca Mau has 852,514 eligible voters and 1,259 polling stations in 14 constituencies.
Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, prevention measures will be put in place to ensure safety.
Voters nationwide will go to the polls to select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 866 candidates on May 23./.