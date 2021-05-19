Politics President Ho Chi Minh: Children’s beloved uncle President Ho Chi Minh always cared about children. In his testament, he also spent touching words for kids. His great love for children has deeply impressed generations of Vietnamese people.

Politics Infographic Studying, following President Ho Chi Minh’s example a regular task Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle has become a crucial, regular task of each Party committee and organisation, as well as each official and Party member, significantly contributing to Party building and rectification, according to a conclusion of the Politburo.

Politics Brazil looks to further expand relations with Vietnam Brazil considers Vietnam its important partner and it will continue working closely with the Southeast Asian country to further strengthen the bilateral relations, Vice President of Brazil Halmiton Mourao has said.

Politics Vietnam fosters cooperation with EAEU to ensure food security Vietnam attended an international workshop held by the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly (APE) on May 18 along with representatives of over 20 countries, international and regional organisations.