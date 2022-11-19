Moc Chau district has over 3,000 ha of plum blossom trees, making it the largest growing area in the country. It also has many large plum blossom valleys of up to hundreds of hectares.

There are two plum blossom seasons. The main crop blooms near the traditional Lunar New Year and is harvested in May.

Off-season flowers bloom sporadically and irregularly in winter. Plum blossom gardens that always bloom at the same time are rare in Moc Chau.

Thanks to dedicated care and favourable conditions, many garden owners have created a massive number of white plum blossom orchards for the winter.

Visitors now don’t have to wait until spring to take wonderful photos among the blossoms.

Xuan added that she really enjoyed her trip after so many years away from home.

Plum blossoms at the beginning of winter are a gift to visitors to Moc Chau plateau. Off-season plums only bloom for about 20 days, so visitors missing them now can return to Moc Chau at the beginning of the new year to enjoy beautiful moments among Moc Chau’s plum blossoms./.

VNA