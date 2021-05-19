Early voting held for officers, soldiers in Bac Lieu
Bac Lieu (VNA) – Thirty-seven officers and soldiers working at sea off the coast of southern Bac Lieu province cast their votes to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 19, four days ahead of the scheduled date for the national elections.
The officers and soldiers are working aboard Coast Guard Ship 3001 and Van Hoa Ship 792 of Naval Region 5. Their early voting was approved by the National Election Council earlier.
The voting took place in line with legal regulation within one hour.
Voters nationwide will go to the poll to select 500 deputies to the 15th NA from 868 candidates on May 23./.