Early voting organised in 16 cities and provinces
Certain areas in the northern province of Bac Ninh will hold early elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels, under a newly-issued document from the National Election Council (NEC).
A military officer casts his vote in an early election at Constituency No.19 of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The council accepted the province’s proposal to allow voters in Bac Ninh city, Tu Son township, and the districts of Tien Du and Gia Binh to cast votes on May 22, one day ahead of the scheduled date, due to the growing complexity of the local COVID-19 situation.
Early voting has also been permitted in a number of constituencies in a total of 16 cities and provinces so far: Hai Phong and Can Tho cities and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Dinh, Ca Mau, Dak Nong, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Nghe An, Kon Tum, Dak Lak, Bac Lieu, and Bac Ninh provinces.
An officer votes in an early poll on the district island of Truong Sa (Spratly). (Photo: VNA)Voting has wrapped up in certain constituencies of four localities, mostly islands and remote and border areas, with the earliest having been organised in Vung Tau city in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on May 4.
Voters nationwide will go to the polls on May 23 to select 500 deputies of the 15th NA from 866 candidates. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 7pm./.