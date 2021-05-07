Early voting to be held in some polling stations of Truong Sa district
Officers and soldiers in Truong Sa district cast their ballots during the previous elections in 2016 (Photo: baohaiquanvietnam.vn)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The National Election Council (NEC) has allowed the holding of early voting in 20 electoral units in the Truong Sa island district on May 16.
The information was revealed during a working session between a delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the NEC led by NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty with leaders and the election committee of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on May 7.
The electoral units where early voting will be held are on islands of Truong Sa township and the communes of Sinh Ton and Song Tu Tay. Meanwhile, voting in remaining electoral units of Truong Sa district will be held on the official date of May 23.
NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty (centre) speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)During the working session, Vice Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan informed the delegation on the preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Khanh Hoa province has 13 candidates for the upcoming NA election, including three nominated by central agencies, who will compete for seven seats in of the 15th NA. The province has more than 977,000 constituents.
Speaking highly of the preparatory work of Khanh Hoa, Ty underlined that the province needs to carry out pending tasks in a concerted manner while paying due attention to COVID-19 prevention and control measures./.