NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty (centre) speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

During the working session, Vice Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan informed the delegation on the preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.Khanh Hoa province has 13 candidates for the upcoming NA election, including three nominated by central agencies, who will compete for seven seats in of the 15th NA. The province has more than 977,000 constituents.Speaking highly of the preparatory work of Khanh Hoa, Ty underlined that the province needs to carry out pending tasks in a concerted manner while paying due attention to COVID-19 prevention and control measures./.