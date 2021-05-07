The information was revealed during a working session between a delegation of the National Assembly Standing Committee and the National Election Committee led by NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty with leaders and the election committee of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on May 7.



The electoral units where early voting will be held are on islands of Truong Sa township and the communes of Sinh Ton and Song Tu Tay. Meanwhile, voting in remaining electoral units of Truong Sa district will be held on the official date of May 23.



Khanh Hoa province has 13 candidates for the upcoming NA election, including three nominated by central agencies, who will compete for seven seats in of the 15th NA./.

