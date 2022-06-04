This Globalgap lychee orchard is expected to yield some 100 tonnes this season. Although the fruits have not entered the harvest season yet, their owner has received orders with high prices.

Ngo Van Cuong, lychee orchard owner in Tan Yen district, Bac Giang province, said: "The lychees will be harvested from June 1-10. I have recently signed contract with a company, selling the lychees at 1.51 USD per kilo. My fruits will be exported to the US, Japan and Europe."



This batch of early-ripening lychees is being processed and packaged for the Southern market. They are sold at over 1 USD per kilo, much higher than the previous season.



"The early-ripening lychees are high in demand. Traders want to buy the fruit for distribution in other localities. I see demand for the fruit is much higher than previous years," said Ha Van Nhan – Lychee purchaser in Tien Giang province.

Lychee farmers in Bac Giang province will enjoy a bumper crop this season, with an estimated yield of 180,000 tonnes. Despite high input costs, lychees growers are hoping for stable prices for the whole season./.

