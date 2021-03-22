Earth Hour 2021 promotes joint efforts to ease burden on natural world
The Earth Hour 2021 campaign, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) with the theme “Speak up for nature”, will take place in Vietnam on March 27 evening to raise public awareness of the relationship between human activities in the natural world and the causes of epidemics and pandemics, especially COVID-19.
Jointly organised by the WWF, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event also aims to encourage initiatives on community building and promoting sustainable economic development and integration with nature, protecting biodiversity, and effectively responding to climate change.
The campaign in Vietnam this year will focus on communications activities via social networks.
MoNRE has called for action by each individual and organisation to reduce the burden on the environment by rejecting, minimising, reusing, and recycling waste, especially plastic waste and disposable plastic products; using environmentally-friendly public transport; investing in energy-saving equipment; and turning off or unplugging devices when not in use and encouraging the use of renewable energy.
As Vietnam’s contribution to Earth Hour in 2021, MoNRE proposed agencies, organisations, and individuals “turn off lights and unnecessary electrical equipment” from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on March 27.
Starting as a symbolic “lights out” event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment. It has inspired and empowered individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations in 190 countries and territories to take action on climate change and environmental loss.
Earth Hour was first organised by WWF in Vietnam in 2009. Since 2012, the campaign has been organised annually to bring people together to reduce the impact of climate change and protect the environment./