Earthquake jolts off central Indonesia on February 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics reported that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on February 14, but did not leave damage or casualties.

The agency said that the earthquake happened at 13:02 p.m. local time with its epicenter located 30 km southeast of Parigi Moutong district and a depth of 87 km under-land.

The tremors of the quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, it added.

The jolts of the quake were felt weakly in parts of Central Sulawesi province, and so far there were no reports of damage or casualties, including in the hardest-hit area, said Riki Hapri.

Indonesia sits on a vulnerable quake-hit zone - the Pacific Ring of Fire./.