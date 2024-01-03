A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes western Indonesia on January 3. (Photo: en.apa.az)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia’ meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency announced that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the country's western province of Banten on January 3 morning, yet did not trigger a tsunami.

The agency said that the epicenter was situated 77 km southwest of Sukabumi regency and a depth of 63 km.



On January 2, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck off East Nusa Tenggara province in central Indonesia. The earthquake’s epicenter was situated 16 km southwest of Kupang regency and a depth of 37 km.



Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently hit by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".