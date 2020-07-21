World Dengue fever worsens in Singapore Three more people have died of dengue fever, bringing the total deaths for the year to 19 as Singapore is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak.

World Indonesia streamlines public apparatus amid pandemic Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially disbanded 18 state institutions on July 20 in a bid to better control budget spending and facilitate operations of other ministries and sectors.

ASEAN Deputy FM chairs ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, chaired an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea on July 20.