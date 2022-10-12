Environment EuroCham ready to help Vietnam build green, sustainable economy The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) and its member businesses are ready to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) build policies and mechanisms to build a green and sustainable economy, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany has said.

Environment Vietnam, RoK exchange experience in reducing GHG emissions Vietnam always considers its response to climate change a vital issue, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions a priority of the entire political system, an official has said.

Environment Vietnam, Finland share experience in water resource protection Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh and Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen co-chaired a seminar in Hanoi on October 11 discussing solutions to respond to climate change.

Environment Just transition crucial to ensuring labourers’ rights, livelihood: experts It is necessary to implement solutions to ensure the rights and livelihood of labourers during energy transition process, stated Vice Director of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Pham Van Tan at a conference in Hanoi on October 11.