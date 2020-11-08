World Indonesia enters first recession since 1998 Indonesia has officially entered its first recession since the 1998 Asian financial crisis as its economy contracts again in the third quarter of this year, albeit at a slower pace.

World Singapore’s retail sales continue to drop Retail sales in Singapore fell by 10.8 percent year-on-year in September, a steeper decline compared to the 5.4 percent drop in August, according to the country's Department of Statistics (SingStat).

World General election begins in Myanmar A general election in Myanmar, the third of its kind in the past six decades, kicked off on November 8 with over 37 million eligible voters to go to the polls across the country.