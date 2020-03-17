Society COVID-19: Vietnam able to meet demand for face masks Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed that Vietnam, as a leading garment exporter, is able to meet demand for face masks of people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society COVID-19: passengers from ASEAN countries subject to compulsory quarantine Citizens of ASEAN countries or those from other countries who have stayed or transited ASEAN member states within 14 days before the date of their entry into Vietnam will be subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days since the date of arrival, starting from 0am on March 18.

Society Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Society Vietnam’s agro-forestry faculty first appears on world university rankings The agro-forestry faculty of Can Tho University was ranked first in Vietnam and in the 251-300 group of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.