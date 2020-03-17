Easter greetings offered to Catholics, Protestants
At a Protestant church in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang has extended his Easter greetings to the Episcopal Council of the Vietnam Catholic Church, bishops of dioceses, and dignitaries and followers of Protestant churches in the country.
In his letter, the official expressed regret that due to the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, officials of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, ministries, agencies and local authorities could not visit in person the Episcopal Council of the Vietnam Catholic Church, bishops of dioceses, and dignitaries and followers of Protestant churches to share joy over the Easter festival.
Wishing all the Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers a happy Easter, Thang noted that the festival this year took place amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world. He said with the resolve and leadership of the Government, the unity, consensus and joint actions of all the people and religious organisations including the Catholic and Protestant churches, Vietnam has done well in effectively preventing and controlling the outbreaks, winning praises of the international community.
“We thank the Episcopal Council and bishops of dioceses for proactively implementing the instructions of the Government and all-level administrations in disease control,” Thang wrote in his letter.
He also affirmed that the Government Committee for Religious Affairs appreciated the practical work and cooperation of the Protestant churches in fighting the epidemic.
The official asked the Episcopal Council of the Vietnam Catholic Church, bishops of dioceses, and Protestant churches not to organize activities gathering large numbers of people. Instead, they should seek other forms of religious practice that suit the current situation in accordance with recommendations on disease prevention made by the health authorities, thus ensuring safety for dignitaries and followers in the Easter season and contributing to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic./.
