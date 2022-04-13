Easter lily shows off beauty on Hanoi streets
The Easter lily, called “loa ken” in Vietnamese and considered the “flower of April”, is adorning streets across Hanoi with its fragile, gentle, and pure beauty.
The pure beauty of lilies (Photo: VNA)
The vibrant Hanoi in early summer suddenly becomes much more poetic and romantic thanks to the presence of Easter lily vendors. (Photo: VNA)
Not as colourful or strongly fragrant as many other flowers, the simple white colour of Easter lily gives this flower its special pure beauty. (Photo: VNA)
The flowers are arranged neatly on bicycles, waiting for buyers. (Photo: VNA)
People can buy 10 stalks of Easter lily, enough to fill a room with the light fragrance of the flowers. (Photo: VNA)