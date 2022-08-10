E-book “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era - A Television History” debuts (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

– A 90-volume e-book titled “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era - A Television History” was released by the Nhan Dan Newspaper, the Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Commission for Information and Education, and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 10.The book series is compiled on the basis of a documentary film of the same name which was aired in 2021. It was developed by the Vietnam National Documentary Film Studio in coordination with the PCC's Commission for Information and Education, and the Su That National Political Publishing House.The e-book features more than 1,000 video clips on historical events via images and sound, allowing audiences to easily access on various electronic devices with different technical infrastructure.In his speech at the event, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh said the documentary series reflects systematically the development process of the Vietnamese revolution, which ushered in the Ho Chi Minh era - the most brilliant era in the nation's history.The publication of the book aims to widely popularise the film, contributing to educating people about the history and revolutionary tradition of the country, especially in schools and all-level education establishments, he said.Thuan Huu, former head of the steering committee for the “Vietnam in the Ho Chi Minh Era - A Television History” documentary film project, expressed the hope that the book will be valuable for practical use, especially in teaching and learning history.According to Pham Minh Tuan, Director of the Su That National Political Publishing House, with a coherent structure, rich information, and vivid and attractive images and clips, the book can be used as useful reference and learning material, and as a valuable visual aid for teaching and studying in schools.The book is available at http://bienniensuvietnam.vn./.