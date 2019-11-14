EC official impressed by Vietnam’s outcomes in IUU fishing combat
Director for the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries’ International Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries of the European Union Veronika Veits has expressed impression on Vietnam’s outcomes in following the EC’s recommendations regarding the settlement of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at the working session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Director for the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries’ International Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries of the European Union Veronika Veits has expressed impression on Vietnam’s outcomes in following the EC’s recommendations regarding the settlement of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
During a working session with Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung in Hanoi on November 14, Veits informed the host that the inspection delegation held a number of working sessions with ministries, agencies and coastal localities in the past 10 days, during which both sides discussed straightforwardly and shared transparent information.
She said ministries, agencies and localities have been aware of their responsibilities while the entire political system affirmed commitment and strong determination to fight IUU fishing.
Highlighting the need to rally public involvement in the effort, she lauded Vietnam for building a legal framework in line with international practices to address the issue, including the Fisheries Law and guideline documents.
According to her, the delegation suggested the government, ministries, agencies and localities continue seriously abiding by existing laws as well as enhance legal enforcement.
Vietnam was also asked to take more drastic actions to prevent fishing vessels from illegally tapping aquatic products in other countries’ waters, which is crucial to have the “yellow card” warning lifted, she said.
To achieve that, she proposed quickly installing monitoring devices on fishing vessels, especially on large-scale ones.
She agreed with Deputy PM Dung’s idea to restructure fleets of fishing vessels and encourage fishermen to switch to aquaculture instead of exploitation at sea.
Deputy PM Dung, for his part, emphasised that Vietnam advocates developing a modern, sustainable and responsible fisheries sector; as well as completely ending IUU fishing soon.
He affirmed that Vietnam will continue consistently building plans and strategies for different stages to deal with existing problems regarding infrastructure and fishermen’s awareness.
The host said the Government and the Prime Minister will continue directing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, ministries and agencies concerned continue fine-tuning legal frameworks, especially regulations on punishment for violated fishing vessels and control of foreign vessels that import fisheries materials.
The Deputy PM proposed that the EC support cooperation in capacity improvement, technical assistance and raising fishermen’ awareness of the effort.
He also called on the delegation to back Vietnam’s active efforts to soon lift “yellow card” warning for the country’s seafood export to the European Union./.
During a working session with Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung in Hanoi on November 14, Veits informed the host that the inspection delegation held a number of working sessions with ministries, agencies and coastal localities in the past 10 days, during which both sides discussed straightforwardly and shared transparent information.
She said ministries, agencies and localities have been aware of their responsibilities while the entire political system affirmed commitment and strong determination to fight IUU fishing.
Highlighting the need to rally public involvement in the effort, she lauded Vietnam for building a legal framework in line with international practices to address the issue, including the Fisheries Law and guideline documents.
According to her, the delegation suggested the government, ministries, agencies and localities continue seriously abiding by existing laws as well as enhance legal enforcement.
Vietnam was also asked to take more drastic actions to prevent fishing vessels from illegally tapping aquatic products in other countries’ waters, which is crucial to have the “yellow card” warning lifted, she said.
To achieve that, she proposed quickly installing monitoring devices on fishing vessels, especially on large-scale ones.
She agreed with Deputy PM Dung’s idea to restructure fleets of fishing vessels and encourage fishermen to switch to aquaculture instead of exploitation at sea.
Deputy PM Dung, for his part, emphasised that Vietnam advocates developing a modern, sustainable and responsible fisheries sector; as well as completely ending IUU fishing soon.
He affirmed that Vietnam will continue consistently building plans and strategies for different stages to deal with existing problems regarding infrastructure and fishermen’s awareness.
The host said the Government and the Prime Minister will continue directing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, ministries and agencies concerned continue fine-tuning legal frameworks, especially regulations on punishment for violated fishing vessels and control of foreign vessels that import fisheries materials.
The Deputy PM proposed that the EC support cooperation in capacity improvement, technical assistance and raising fishermen’ awareness of the effort.
He also called on the delegation to back Vietnam’s active efforts to soon lift “yellow card” warning for the country’s seafood export to the European Union./.