Society Wheelchairs presented to the disabled in Quang Binh The association for the support of the handicapped and orphans of the central province of Quang Binh and the US’s Giving it Back to Kids Foundation presented 748 wheelchairs to people with disabilities in the locality on November 14.

Society Symposium discusses human rights guarantee amid int’l integration The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a symposium in the central city of Da Nang on November 14 to discuss international integration and human rights guarantee in labour and social field.

Society Vietnamese embassy presents 500 books to Cambodian province The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 14 handed over 500 books to the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province, aiming to encourage the country’s reading culture and human resources training.

Society Journalists urged to embrace technologies Vietnamese media could be falling behind the relentless march of technological development and need to catch up soon, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the Press and Technology Forum in Hanoi on November 13.