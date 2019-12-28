In a letter sent to the Vietnamese Directorate of Fisheries on December 19, the EC’s inspection team recognised Vietnam’s cooperation, transparency and honesty in providing and exchanging information during their time in Vietnam.

They confirmed Vietnam has made a lot of progress compared to the first inspection in May 2018 and is on the right track towards implementing the Fisheries Law and legal guiding documents.

The country’s significant improvements in the monitoring, control and surveillance of fishing vessels have been noted. In addition, the management process and organisation of fishing vessels and output through the port were carried out flexibly and effectively.

Vietnam has also made great efforts to install fishing vessel monitoring systems, provide regulations and implement gear marking fishing vessels based on the EC’s recommendations./.

VNA