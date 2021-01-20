Health Increasing illegal border crossings fuel risk of COVID-19 transmission: Minister Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long warned on January 20 about the “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission caused by the “extremely complicated” incidence of illegal border crossings as the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) nears.

Health Human trials of third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to begin in March A third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam is scheduled to be tested on humans at the end of March, the Ministry of Health said on January 19.

Health 80-year-old vaccine researcher honoured with Hero of Labour title Prof. Dr. Huynh Thi Phuong Lien has been awarded with the title of “Hero of Labour in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) Period” in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the development of the vaccine industry in Vietnam from 2009 – 2019.

Health Only one new COVID-19 case found on January 19 Only one new COVID-19 case, a man returning from the US, was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.