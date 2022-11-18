Environment Vietnam an active, responsible country in climate change fight: official Vietnam has been assessed by the international community as an active and responsible country in the global climate change fight, an official of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has said.

Environment Bac Giang boosts sustainable forestry development The northern province of Bac Giang is focusing on sustainably developing its forestry sector, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le O Pich.

Environment Workshop promotes technological solutions for waste collection, recycling Digital technology solutions will help promote waste classification at source, and better manage waste collection, treatment and recycling, experts said at a recent workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City.