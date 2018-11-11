VWS presents six waste treatment trucks to HCM City, Long An and Kien Giang on November 8 (File Photo).

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS) have gifted two eco-friendly garbage trucks each to Ho Chi Minh City and Long An and Kien Giang provinces.



The trucks, the first special-use units of their kind in Vietnam and with advantages over other vehicles currently in use, were designed on the company’s orders.



Each can carry 10 tonnes of garbage and is equipped with a waste compression compartment. They also have a sewage leachate container to prevent effluents from running onto the street.



They have an automatic atomizer to deodorise unpleasant smells and give off a fragrant smell whenever they stop, thus not causing discomfort to people in other vehicles.



The eco-friendly trucks are powered by compressed natural gas that helps reduce harmful emissions, and have a system of cameras that allow their drivers to monitor their surroundings.



Each of the special-use truck costs some 500,000 USD, according to VWS.



David Duong, president of California Waste Solutions and CEO of Vietnam Waste Solutions’ Da Phuoc integrated waste-treatment facility in HCM City’s Binh Chanh district, said his company imported just six trucks for trialling due to the high price.



It hopes to import a larger number in the years to come, especially when the demand for the vehicle increases, bringing down the price.



Or else it could tie up with local partners to set up a plant and obtain the technology from the US to manufacture the vehicles in the country so that the price would be more reasonable, he said.



US Consul in HCM City Mary Tarnowka in her congratulatory remarks at the event, said Vietnam Waste Solutions’ investment not only provides an important municipal service but also incorporates tens of millions of dollars in US equipment exports and US technologies for treating contaminated liquids, recycling waste and converting waste to energy.



She quoted US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink as saying “the US is invested in Vietnam’s success.”



Since the US-Vietnam Bilateral Trade Agreement took effect in 2001, their trade had grown by over 3,000 percent, she said.



“There are great reasons for Vietnam to put its trust in American businesses. US companies offer some of the best, most-cutting edge technologies and are responsible and reliable investors… And partnering with US investors supports growth that is sustainable and responsible.”-VNS/VNA