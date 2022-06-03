Ecological recovery, biodiversity protection solutions sought
A conference seeking solutions to enhance efficiency of efforts to recover the ecological system and protect the biodiversity in Vietnam was held in both in-person and online format in Hanoi on June 3, as part of activities in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).
Addressing the event, Nguyen Hung Thinh, Vice Director of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) highlighted the Government’s commitments and actions to join hands with other countries in the world to preserve the environment and biodiversity, including Resolution No.05/NQ-CP on the approval of the World Leaders' Commitment to Nature on the occasion of the UN Summit on Biodiversity within the framework of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Many initiatives, actions and solutions have been rolled out across the country with the engagement of ministries, sectors and localities and relevant agencies, he said, adding that the efforts have yet to prevent the degradation of ecosystems, extinction of species and genetic depletion.
Therefore, the official stressed the need to further promote the initiatives and solutions and mobilise the engagement of all social factors in the world to realise targets set in the national strategy on biodiversity.
Meanwhile, Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan, Vice Director of the VEA’s Biodiversity Conservation Agency, in March 2019, said on January 28, 2022, the Government issued Decision No. 149/QD-CP approving the national strategy on biodiversity to 2030 with a vision to 205, aiming to increase the area of protected and restored natural ecosystems and ensure their integrity and connectivity, as well as make sure that biodiversity is preserved and used sustainably in order to contribute to socio-economic development in the direction of a green economy, proactive adaption to climate change.
Tree planting in Thanh Liem district, Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)Nhan said that to realise the strategy, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is working to improve the legal and policy corridor, restore ecosystems with priority on inland and coastal wetlands, endangered and rare species needing urgent protection, while focusing on building capacity and partnerships, upgrading the monitoring system and database on biodiversity, and strengthening communications to raise public awareness in the field.
At the same time, Nguyen Van Tri Tin, leader of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam Wildlife Programme, said that the WWF has focused on protecting and resorting a number of species such as Saola, tiger and elephant in Vietnam.
At the event, representatives of ministries, sectors, Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, management boards of nature reserves, world biosphere reserves as well as domestic and international non-governmental organisations and experts discussed and shared information on efforts to conserve nature and biodiversity towards a sustainable future for humanity, and proposed solutions for sustainable development of biodiversity, including the mitigation of impacts of climate change and the promotion of green and sustainable economic development./.