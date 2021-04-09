Business Garment export turnover target of 39 billion USD reachable: Official The target of Vietnam earning 39 billion USD from garment and textile exports in 2021 is perfectly feasible, Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), has said.

Business Vietnam’s wood industry gains new foothold in global market Despite the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, wood and wooden product exports still posted impressive growth due to the efforts of many businesses to apply advanced technology, develop new products, and make use of online marketing channels.

World Vietnam to be fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2022: IMF Vietnam is forecast to lead the fastest growing ASEAN economies in 2022, according to a recent report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Vietnam announces 84 business lines restricted for foreign investors Vietnam has for the first time released a list of sectors which foreign investors are restricted or banned from accessing.