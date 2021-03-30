At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) in partnership with Google and partners announced a series of Retail University activities to promote e-commerce for retailers this year.

The programme aims to support small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual business households in e-commerce.

VECOM Chairman Nguyen Thanh Hung said Vietnam’s e-commerce expanded by nearly 15 percent last year, reaching nearly 13.2 billion USD, and will keep growing this year and till 2025.

According to the Vietnam Internet Statistic 2020, Vietnam is home to over 68 million social media users, ranking sixth among 30 countries. It is a “golden opportunity” for retailers, online sellers and traditional enterprises to improve digital business and marketing skills.

Hung added that the Retail University 2020 activities attracted nearly 1,400 trainees from businesses nationwide and over 700 participating firms. Following the programme, retailers offered positive feedback, saying that their orders surged by over 57 percent and consumer base up 60 percent.

Director of VISA for Vietnam and Laos Dang Tuyet Dung said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, small- and medium-sized enterprises need to quickly switch to digital transformation and set up multi-channel trade while ensuring that payment channels are protected.

At the event, the VNPost Express JSC also pledged to introduce and help online sellers launch the “order completion” service to bring benefits to both sellers and buyers, thus helping consumers minimise operating cost, increase delivery speed and deal with post-sale contingencies./.