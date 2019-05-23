Innovative Hub and ITPC sign an MoU at a conference held in HCM City on May 22 on e-commerce and international exports on Alibaba.com (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese businesses should take advantage of e-commerce to export to global markets, experts said at a conference on e-commerce and international exports via Alibaba.com held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22.Innovative Hub Pte Ltd, a Singaporean company focusing on e-commerce advisory services, and Alibaba.com's official service partner in Vietnam, helps exporters build e-commerce sites on Alibaba.com and offers guidance on how to secure deals and trade internationally, according to Zoe Zuo, managing director of Innovative Hub.Alibaba.com is the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace where Vietnamese exporters with a page on the site can reach over 200 countries and territories in which Alibaba operates.Many buyers in Southeast Asia and Asia in general are looking for potential suppliers in Vietnam because the products in the country are very competitive, with high quality and inexpensive prices.Pham Thiet Hoa, Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) of HCM City, said that e-commerce was growing in Vietnam as most Vietnamese use the internet and spend a great deal of time every day on online activities.Savannah Zheng, a successful seller on Alibaba.com, said that businesses should look into the “new retail” model, where elements of traditional retail experiences and digital technologies such as cloud data and mobile payments are combined.In addition, content marketing, which involves creating content that brings value to customers, such as frequent live streaming in fashion stores, can be a useful way to attract customers.A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held between Alibaba and Innovative Hub, as well as between ITPC and Innovative Hub, on their collaboration to help Vietnamese businesses.The conference was held by ITPC, Alibaba in Vietnam and Innovative Hub.-VNS/VNA