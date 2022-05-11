Illustrative image (Source: businessinsider.com)

– The Vietnam Online Business Forum (VOBF) 2022 was held by the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) in Ho Chi Minh City on May 10, focusing discussions on e-commerce’s role in promoting post-pandemic economic development.VECOM Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Dung said that along with looking into signs of global recovery, the resumption of global connections, motivation and future technology of e-commerce, participants provided information on new and outstanding technological solutions and trends, market potential, and new populations and regulations.The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the growth of e-commerce in many countries, including Vietnam, said Dung, adding that in the first quarter of 2022, Vietnam saw good signs of GDP growth, which is expected to continue in the time to come.