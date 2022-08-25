A farmer is given instructions on how to put their agricultural products on e-commerce platform. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Hung Yen (VNA) – The Farmers’ Association of Hung Yen city in the province of the same name, in coordination with the city’s Post Office, has organised training sessions on e-commerce and how to put agricultural products on sale on postmart.vn for 60 cadres and association members in the locality.

Participants were guided on how to download and register on the platform, and use the Postmart mobile app to create accounts, process orders and handle complaints, while promoting the benefits of selling agricultural products via e-commerce.



In the first six months of this year, Vietnam Post Corporation (VNpost) and farmers’ associations of provinces and cities held 1,564 training courses on e-commerce and digital transformation.



They also focused on promoting dissemination and organising programmes that facilitate the sale of agricultural products nationwide though Postmart and their points of sale. As a result, more than 1,000 tonnes of agricultural produce have been sold through 420 connection programmes between the two units.



Nguyen Kien Cuong, VNPost’s Deputy General Director, said to achieve the goal of connecting 2.9 million farming households to the Postmart e-commerce platform by the end of this year, the two units will expand effective models while carrying out safe agricultural production supply chains as well as assisting farmers in the digital transformation process.



Nguyen Xuan Dinh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Association, said it has asked members to be more active in collaborating with local post offices to update information and organise training to enhance the capacity of farming households on e-commerce platforms.



The northern province of Hung Yen is home to about 4,800 hectares of longan, of which more than 1,300 hectares meet VietGAP standards, mostly in Hung Yen city, Khoai Chau, Kim Dong, Tien Lu, Phu Cu and An Thi districts. Total longan output is over 40,000 tonnes per year. Last year, Hung Yen longan made its debut on a number of e-commerce platforms, such as sendo.vn and postmart.vn.



Longan is a tropical fruit that is rich in nutrients. There are many varieties of longan nationwide but Hung Yen’s “long” longan, known as the king of fruits, is the most famous for its thick pulp and sweet taste.



Last year, Vietnam exported over 117,500 tonnes of longan, including over 11,000 tonnes of fresh produce. Vietnam fresh longan is currently sold in 17 countries and territories worldwide./.